‘Child catches, it’s not light’, says mother of baby who died with Covid in Barretos, SP | Ribeirão Preto and France

“Children get it, it’s the same advance as an adult, it’s not light. Here’s my mother’s appeal to other moms who are going through the same case as me. We won’t let it happen to anyone else. Carnival, no. Agglomeration, no. Party, no. Let’s wake up. John left this morning. How many children will the same case happen to?”, he said.

The boy, aged one year and three months, died on Thursday (17) from complications caused by the disease. He was admitted to Santa Casa on Wednesday (16) after having a seizure due to high fever.

Letícia says that the boy started to have a fever on Monday (14) and that she sought the basic health unit (UBS) three times. It was only on Wednesday, when the state of health worsened, that João Guilherme was sent to Santa Casa and underwent the test that indicated the infection by the coronavirus.

“My son had a fever of 39, 40 degrees. Dipyrone, paracetamol, ibuprofen, none of the drugs would stop my son’s fever. In lunch time [quarta-feira], I saw that my son was not well, he was bending. I ran with him to the nearest health clinic and he was having a seizure.”

After being hospitalized, the boy could not resist and suffered multiple organ failure. Letícia believes that if her son had been diagnosed earlier, the situation could have been different. Her mother tested positive for Covid on Tuesday (15), but the other family members did not take the test despite her reporting to doctors and everyone having flu-like symptoms.

“If I had tested him for Covid, it would not have worsened as it did. Only my mother took the test, no one else here at home.”

The Secretary of Health of Barretos, Cleber Rosa, lamented the death of the child and said that the protocol applied followed the established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The child had no comorbidities, and the vast majority of children do not develop as a bad statistic. The medical conduct, we have proof. The prescription was made, the dispensing of the medication, which is a clinical conduct that was treating Covid, even regardless of a positive test or not. The child received the antibiotic, the corticoid, the antipyretic, there was nothing to do other than what was done.”

Cleber Rosa said that since November 2021, João Guilherme had been undergoing medical care with episodes of infection, and that the coronavirus may have overloaded the child’s already vulnerable organism.

“She had a cytokine storm where her immune system was overreacting to the virus, causing inflammation in her heart, compromising the flow of ejection, which led to multiple organ failure.”

