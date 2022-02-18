Child has been trapped in a dry well since Tuesday in Afghanistan — DNOTICIAS.PT

A 9-year-old boy has been trapped since Tuesday in a dry well 25 meters deep in a village in Zabul province, Afghanistan, while a rescue operation is underway, an official source said today.

“A team is at the scene with an ambulance, oxygen and other necessary things” to rescue the child, whose “health is good and who sometimes asks for food and water”, wrote on the social network Twitter Abdullah Azzam, secretary of the deputy first-aid. Afghan Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar.





The exact circumstances of the child’s fall into the well, which is dry, are not yet known.

Today, videos posted on social media show the Afghan boy, named Haidar, dressed in a blue sweater, sitting at the bottom of the well and with his shoulders against the wall, but who can move his arms and upper body.





It is also possible to observe a lamp placed in front of the child, which illuminates the bottom of the well, which is located in the village of Shokhak, in Zabul province, in southeastern Afghanistan.

In one of the videos we hear the child crying and moaning and in another we hear the boy talking to his father. The images were obtained by a camera placed in the well through a wire.





Excavators have dug large trenches in the earth to try to access the well.

This accident in Afghanistan recalls what happened in early February in Morocco, with little Rayan, 5 years old, who fell into a dry well and was found dead after five days of efforts by rescue teams.