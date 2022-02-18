Child is forgotten on school bus in Ceará and generates revolt in family members: ‘I’m outraged’ | Ceará

A three-year-old child was forgotten for more than three hours inside a municipal school bus in rural Acaraú, Ceará, this Wednesday (16). The boy was found by the attendant of a gas station where the vehicle was parked after being filled.

In a post on social media, the father was very angry with the abandonment of his son.

“Guys I am outraged at what happened to my son today. They abandoned my son on the bus. Two irresponsible people, the driver and the monitor from 7 am to 10 am when he was found at the gas station by the attendant, the child was feeling sick, a three-year-old,” he wrote.

In a statement, the City Hall of Acaraú says “it regrets what happened” “We make ourselves available for any and all support that may be necessary.” The city also claims that it provides psychological support to the child.

According to the child’s grandmother, the retired Eliene Araújo, the grandson boarded the school bus around 7 am to go to the daycare where he studies, however, upon arriving at school, the monitor did not realize that the boy had not disembarked from the vehicle. and he continued his journey unnoticed by the driver.

“They forgot him inside the bus, and the driver went to Acaraú to fill up the bus and around 10:15 in the morning he parked the vehicle at the gas station. Upon noticing the door open, my grandson got out and was spotted by the attendant who found him feeling sick with hungry and thirsty. This is a crime. The parents are very shaken. I wish it didn’t happen to any other child”, he said.

Child’s grandmother says gas station attendant took boy to parents’ house

The Civil and Military Police said they were not called to the incident. The g1 contacted the Attorney of the Municipality of Acaraú and until the publication of this article did not receive a response. The school bus driver could not be located.

Attendant left boy at home

According to a family friend who preferred not to be identified, the gas station attendant approached the child and, after asking her and her parents’ names, contacted neighbors who recognized the boy. The post employee himself took charge of taking the boy home and handed him over to the family.