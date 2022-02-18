Child missing for over two years is found alive under stairs

Photo: NYPD/Disclosure





Paislee Shultis disappeared in July 2019 when she was 4 years old. Now, two years after she disappeared, she was found hiding under the stairs of an apparently abandoned house in New York, in the United States.

The local police received information about the whereabouts of the girl last Monday (14) and, on the same day, searched and found the girl, now 6 years old.

Detective Erik Thiele said he noticed that inside the residence there was “something strange” in a staircase leading to the basement. As agents began to search the space, a sheet was spotted between the steps.

“Agents used a tool to remove several of the wooden steps. That’s when detectives saw a pair of tiny feet,” the police department said in a statement.

“After removing several more [degraus], the child and her abductor were discovered inside. The space was small, cold and wet.”

The girl was examined by paramedics, who found that she was unharmed or ill. Afterwards, she was returned to the legal guardians. The girl’s parents were arrested and will answer for kidnapping and endangering the well-being of a child.

The little girl would have been taken away by her biological parents who do not have custody.

In these years of disappearance, the house where Paislee was located was searched several times, however, the owner always denied having information about the whereabouts of the girl. The owner of the house is the girl’s grandfather, father of the girl’s father.

Police now believe she was hidden in the stairs every time the house was searched.