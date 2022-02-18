Chile has the highest number of daily deaths from covid since July 2020

Chile recorded 201 deaths from covid-19 on Thursday, the highest number of deaths since July 2020, due to the advance of the omicron variant, which also brought the number of infections to 35,789 in the last 24 hours.

Since its arrival in December of last year, this strain has raised the number of infected to never-before-seen numbers and has recently caused an escalation in the number of patients with serious illness and deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 958 patients were admitted to intensive care units (ICU), a scenario that had not been seen for six months and that implies that there are about 180 beds left in such rooms in the country.

The positivity rate in PCR tests was 26.8% across the country and 22.71% in the Metropolitan Region, which is home to the capital Santiago and where more than a third of the total population lives.

Omicron advances despite Chile being one of the countries with the highest vaccination rate in the world: more than 93% of the population (19 million inhabitants) have the complete regimen of two doses or a single dose, and more than 12.7 million of people have already received the booster dose.

The government has also started the massive administration of fourth doses to people over 55 years old, which will be followed by people over 18 from March.