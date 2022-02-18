China criticizes US, NATO expansion amid diplomatic tension – News

China accused this Thursday (17th) of the United States, although without mentioning them, of fueling tension over Ukraine, according to Beijing, by the expansion of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), which “goes against our period”, within the framework of a UN Security Council meeting in New York.

Beijing calls on “all affected parties” to “rule reason and strive for a political solution and refrain from any act that could exacerbate tensions or fuel the crisis,” said Chinese UN Ambassador Zhang Jun.

“Nothing happens without a reason. nato it is something that cannot be forgotten in the tensions with Ukraine. The constant expansion of the Atlantic alliance, in the wake of the Cold War, goes against our epoch”, which should tend to “preserve common security”, added the Chinese diplomat.





“National security cannot be guaranteed by expanding a military bloc. This applies to Europe as well as to other regions of the world,” said Zhang Jun.

By implicitly referring to the United States, the diplomat highlighted that the world has “a country that refuses to renounce its Cold War mentality, that says one thing and does another to obtain military superiority”.

This is seen, according to him, especially in the “Asia-Pacific region, with the creation of small trilateral circles that aim to provoke confrontation” and “threaten regional stability to the detriment of the countries that comprise it”, in clear allusion to the pact recently concluded between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.



