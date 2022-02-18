Cielo (CIEL3) agrees to sell its stake in Merchant for US$ 290 million; action jumps

Cielo (CIEL3) announced today (18) that its wholly-owned subsidiary Cielo USA entered into an agreement for the sale of all shares of Merchant E-Solutions Inc. to Sam I Acquisition Corp., a subsidiary of Integrum Holdings.

Thus, the day is a trigger for CIEL3 action. At 10:29 am (Brasília time), the shares jumped 10.71% to 2.78.

The total value of the transaction is up to US$ 290 million, of which: US$ 140 million refers to a fixed installment to be paid on the closing date; and up to US$ 150 million refer to a variable portion, whose calculation and effective realization are subject to future verification of certain assumptions agreed between the parties.

According to a statement, the operation is part of Cielo’s strategy of increasing concentration in its core-business in Brazil, in line with other divestments completed throughout 2021.

Credit Suisse highlighted that the sale of the American company is positive. The sales figure represents around 11%-23% of Cielo’s market value. MerchantE contributed negatively to Cielo’s net income in 2021, a negative impact of R$150 million, which means relief for 2022.

