Civil Defense of Petrópolis activates sirens to warn of heavy rain for the next few hours | Mountain Region

The Civil Defense activated the 14 sirens of the first district, to warn of a forecast of heavy rain in Petrópolis in the late afternoon of this Thursday (17). During the day, there were two landslides in the 24 de Maio neighborhood.

In the early evening, it started to rain heavily and there were floods in several neighborhoods. Rua Coronel Veiga, near the Quitandinha Palace, was closed.

After tragedy, rain falls again in Petrópolis this Thursday (17)

Residents of 24 de Maio, Ferroviários, Vila Felipe (Chácara Flora), Sargento Boening, São Sebastião (Adão Brand, Vital Brasil) and Siméria were alerted. This Thursday (17), three alerts of heavy rain have already been carried out by SMS and reports in communication groups by application.

1 of 2 Slide in the 24 de Maio neighborhood — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Landslide in the 24 de Maio neighborhood — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

The city hall is on alert because of the forecast of moderate to heavy rain showers, mainly between the afternoon periods of Thursday (17), Friday (18) and Saturday (19). During this period, lightning and strong wind gusts may occur.

The death toll in Petrópolis after the storm on Tuesday (15) reached 110 by the end of this Thursday afternoon (17). Of the 101 bodies that are at the Legal Medical Institute (IML), 65 are women and 36 men. Of these, 13 are minors. In all, 33 bodies were identified. See who are some of the victims already recognized.