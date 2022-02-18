community evacuated after new landslide

Civil Defense and the Fire Department evacuated Rua Nova, in the 24 de Maio community, after the region had a new landslide this afternoon. There are no confirmed casualties.

The teams on site advise the population to leave, because there is a risk of displacement. Residents report that a large stone is in danger of falling at the site.

All those who were removed from the site are being allocated to one of the support points set up by the city hall, close to the community.

According to the authorities, the population of 24 de Maio and other places at risk should be aware of the forecast of moderate to heavy rain for the next few hours.

missing

The Civil Police of Rio reported today that 134 disappearances have been registered so far in Petrópolis, a city in the mountainous region of Rio that was hit by heavy rain last Tuesday (15).

Until this morning, of the 105 bodies found, 101 were already at the IML (Legal Medical Institute) and 33 had been identified. Of these, 65 are women and 36 are men. Among the victims are 13 minors. The names were not disclosed.

There are reports of entire families missing. That is, two days after the tragedy, it is still difficult to scale its size. The scenario is still one of destruction of the city.