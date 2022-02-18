Conflict could drop US stocks by up to 20%, according to RBC – Money Times

A possible escalation in the conflict Russia and Ukraine can drop the bags of the United States by as much as 20%, according to RBC Capital Markets, in a decline similar to that of the two Iraq wars or the US-US trade war. China of 2018.

Analysts explain that in the run-up to the first Gulf War in 1991, the S&P dropped 19.9%.

Before the Iraq War in 2003, the drop was 33.6%. Before US-China, 19%.

According to Business Insider, the report states that “investors are underestimating the threat that conflict can bring” and that the decline may not be of the same magnitude.

“It’s helpful to remember that the two Iraq wars were associated with peak-to-bottom stock market declines that resemble growth scares and recessions,” analysts say.

“Both outages took place before the actual conflict, when tensions were rising.”

According to the RBC analysis, the possibility of the United States imposing sanctions against Russia “means that the trade war with China can provide the best point of comparison”, despite being “imperfect”, since Russia is a more important trading partner for the US than China.

“Geopolitical risk emanating from Russia/Ukraine is not quoted on the US stock market should conditions worsen, and will be a key issue to watch over the coming weeks and months,” the report reads.

At 10:52 am on Friday morning (18), all American index futures were down, except for the Nasdaqwhich rose 0.01%, despite a prospect of a solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lakrov agreed to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken next week.