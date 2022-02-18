Confrontation between Moro and the Federal Police brings discomfort and doubts

posted on 02/18/2022 06:00



(credit: Saulo Rolim/Podemos)

The Federal Police’s note against the presidential candidate for Podemos, Sergio Moro, could be an obstacle to the former judge’s candidacy. That’s because, last Tuesday (15/2), the institution called Moro a liar after he said, during an interview with a radio, that the corporation is not committed to fighting corruption. The PF’s response caused unease within the party and among the party’s parliamentarians in Congress, who are already debating the feasibility of the candidacy of the former Minister of Justice and Public Security.

There is also the fear that Moro’s confrontation with the PF will spill over to other parties interested in forming a coalition with Podemos. For political scientist André César, the legend does not have the strength to carry a campaign alone.

“This happens a lot due to the figure of Moro, who has a bad history in politics. He has difficulties in articulating himself because of Lava Jato, for example, (whose performance) created many disaffections”, he explained.

Relations between Moro and the PF have been difficult since he left the ministry attacking Jair Bolsonaro, accusing him of interfering in the institution to allegedly protect relatives and allies against some investigations. In early January, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), extended the investigation into the president’s intervention for another 90 days.

“All this puts more obstacles in his election. If there is not a very quick change, he will have to look for another alternative, such as the Senate or the Chamber”, noted André César.

Through a note, the PF countered Moro’s accusation. “The ex-minister does not point out which fact or crime he is aware of and which the PF would be failing to investigate. Neither does which police investigation in progress has been the target of political or administration interference.”

In a new interview, last Wednesday, Moro counterattacked: “Did you arrest the corruption bagrinho? That’s always been the case. Big corruption, big sharks… There’s no arrests at all”, he accused.