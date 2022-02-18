Copom needs to keep pace with interest rate hikes in the US; understand – Money Times

The minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) did not show anything out of the ordinary, but left some points still open.

Paloma Brum, investment analyst at Toro, highlights that the question that remains now is the speed of the increase in the US interest rate, which could be faster than in the last interest rate hike in United Statesin 2015.

According to Brum, the signs of a faster pace in the cycle of interest rate hikes reinforces the prospect of a Selic (Brazil’s basic interest rate) even higher than the 11.75% forecast by the Copom to the end of 2022.

“If the Copom does not follow this movement, rising in parallel with the Selic rate, we can observe an increase in inflationary pressure in Brazil due to the outflow of capital from our economy towards American government bonds, which will have a more attractive profitability, combined with the security of US government papers”, says the analyst.

The minutes indicate a more hawkish (aggressive in relation to inflation) by the US monetary authorities, who decided during the January 25-26 meeting to keep the country’s interest rate unchanged between 0-0.25% and signaled the first increase in March.

At the time, the Fed also signaled that it expects to begin reducing its balance sheet shortly after the interest rate hike.

The authorities have been trying to strengthen the indicators of economic activity and job in the country and closely monitoring the imbalance between supply and demand, which contributes to raising the levels of inflation.

According to the minutes released today, the authorities see that financial conditions in the US remain “accommodative”.

data of retail released in the morning corroborate the view of the US central bank. At sales in the sector presented a good recovery in January, having risen 3.8%, according to the US Department of Commerce. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 2%.

The Fed expressed concern about the country’s economic stability. For them, a loose monetary policy can pose a substantial risk.

With inflation well above 2% and a buoyant labor market, the committee thinks a balance sheet size reduction of nearly $9 trillion would soon be appropriate.

Fair exit from the Fed

In the opinion of Leonardo Jaguaribe, MBA in Shares & Stock Picking from IBMEC and in Business Management from FGV, as well as founder of the financial education school Cripto Holder, what is also not clear is how much this increase in interest rates will be.

“It is unclear whether there will be an increase of 0.25% or 0.5%. However, the market prices the minutes with mixed data,” he says.

One thing, however, is certain: there will be a rise in the interest rate in 2022.

According to Jaguaribe, the Fed is in a tight spot: raising interest rates by 0.5% or even more to try to contain the highest inflation in almost 40 years, 7.5%, or gradually increasing from 0.25 to 0, 25% per meeting, according to market response.

Another point that is open, highlights Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset, is the balance sheet reduction process for the end of the year, which is worrying.

“Without the reduction of the balance sheet expansion and, later, the reduction of the balance sheet itself, it is difficult for them to [o Fed] raise only interest rates, because it has a very limited effect”, comments the specialist.

Vieira understands that, without effectively reducing the expansion of the balance sheet, the Fed cannot raise interest rates at an accelerated pace, because, in addition to creating a high cost for the US debt, it does not solve the problem of inflation.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the central bank “will not exaggerate” the move to raise US rates.

The market soon reacted to the Fed’s minutes. Ibovespa up 0.31% in today’s session to 115,180.95 points.

US stocks managed to avoid further declines. THE S&P 500 closed stable, at 4,475.01 points, while dow jones and Nasdaq Composite had a slight drop of 0.1%.