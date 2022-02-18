Corinthians confirms three absences and has news to face Botafogo-SP; see related

Corinthians will have at least two different starters in the match against Botafogo-SP, this Saturday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), for the eighth round of the Brazilian Championship. Seeking to avoid high wear on the athletes at the beginning of the season, Timão will not even take some athletes to Ribeirão Preto, where the duel will take place.

Striker Jô, with pain in his left knee, underwent treatment with the physiotherapy team and was out of the squad for the match – he had been used in all the matches so far this season.

In addition to him, right-back Fagner and defender Gil do not go to Ribeirão Preto for load control. Midfielder Gabriel Pereira remains isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 and will also be absent.

New to the list is defender Robson Bambu. He has been registered for the competition and will be available to the coaching staff for the first time since his arrival at the club at the start of the season.

Even athletes who travel to the countryside are not guaranteed participation in the match. The short recovery time and the bus trip, the second largest of this group stage of the State, indicate a greater shooting for the Corinthian squad.

See the full list

goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Bruno Melo, Fábio Santos, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson Bambu

Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes

