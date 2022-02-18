Corinthians: Possibility of Fernando Lázaro being promoted at Corinthians is “crumpled” by CBF

After he announced the departure of Sylvinho, suffering a defeat in the classic against Santos, by 2 to 1, in a turnaround, the Corinthians has not yet announced a new coach, even though there are several rumors involving a deal with Luís Castro. The fact is that Fernando Lázaro didn’t leave anything to be desired and continues with a wonderful use when he was as a “steppe”.

In this current season, in 3 games on the sidelines, they won 3 victories, seeing Timão score 8 goals and suffer only 3, with 100% success. The good results made many ask for a promotion to the interimwhich pleased Fiel by putting on the “magic quintet” and by recovering the good performances.

However, as published by Gazeta Esportiva, the employee would not be able to direct the alvinegroas a technical impediment could stop this possibility: to act ahead of the club in competitions of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Conmebol, he would need two more steps in his technical training.

More specifically, the assistant completed License B and is currently studying License A at CBF Academy, in addition to the Sitrefesp coaches course and training in Physical Education, according to Corinthians. Although, the CBF confirmed that, in order to command a team in the Brasileirão and/or in the 2022 Copa do Brasil, ‘the general rule is to have the PRO License’ or ‘A Licenseas long as you are enrolled in the course to take the PRO’ License.

Furthermore, in relation to Conmebol competitions (South American and Libertadores), the coach needs to have the PRO License and his assistant can have the A License (from the group stage). With that, Lázaro could not take on the white-and-white in any competition after the Paulista Championship. If that were not enough, to be formalized in the position, the coordinator of Cifut (Football Intelligence Center) would also have to have appeared in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), something that did not happen.