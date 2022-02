President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin.| Photo: Alan Santos/PR.

The United States criticized this Thursday (17) the solidarity shown by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Russia, on a visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The moment when Brazil’s president sympathized with Russia, when Russian forces are preparing to potentially launch attacks on Ukrainian cities, could not have been worse. This undermines international diplomacy aimed at averting a strategic and humanitarian disaster, as well as Brazil’s own calls for a peaceful solution to the crisis,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

This Wednesday (16), Bolsonaro told Putin “we are in solidarity with Russia, we have a lot to collaborate, in various areas, defense, oil and gas, agriculture”. However, the Brazilian representative did not specify in which aspect he expressed solidarity. After the meeting, the Chief Executive tried to clarify the declaration and affirmed that Brazil stands in solidarity with countries that strive for peace.

“The world is our home, and God is above all of us. We preach peace and respect all those who act in this way. After all, this is the interest of all of us: peace for everyone. We are in solidarity with all countries who want and are committed to peace,” Bolsonaro said.

For the United States, Brazil “seems to ignore” the situation in the region with the escalation of tension in Ukraine. “We see a false narrative that our engagement with Brazil in relation to Russia involves asking Brazil to choose between the United States and Russia. This is not the case. The point is that Brazil, as an important country, seems to ignore aggression by a major power against a smaller neighbor, a stance inconsistent with its historic emphasis on peace and diplomacy,” the State Department representative said.