Covid-19 self-test: Anvisa grants the first product registration in Brazil | coronavirus

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) granted the first record of a self-test for Covid-19 in Brazil. The product is the “Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) Self-Test Antigen”, from the company CPMH Comércio e Indústria de Produtos Medicos-Hospitalares e Odontológicos. The approved product uses a nasal swab (a kind of cotton swab) and gives the result after 15 minutes.

According to the agency, the evaluation of the CPMH request took 16 days, including four days used by the requesting company to meet technical requirements made by the agency.

Anvisa received 68 requests for self-test records and 10 were disapproved.

“The publication of the registration is in Resolution RE 533/2022, published today in the Official Gazette of the Union. The availability of the product on the market depends on the company holding the registration”, informed Anvisa.

The self-test is similar to the quick test, but can be done by laypeople at home. The kit comes with a test device, extraction plug, filter and the swab – a kind of swab used for nasal collection, the most common.

The so-called “antigen test” is able to identify the viral antigen, which is a structure of the virus that causes the body to produce an immune response against it – antibodies.

Antigen tests detect these structures. If it tests positive, it means that the person is infected at the time of the test – and can infect others.

According to Anvisa itself, it is recommended to use the self-test “between the 1st and 7th day of the onset of symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose (popularly known as a runny nose), headaches and body aches”.