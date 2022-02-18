Covid CPI informs the STF connection between investigated and crimes

The Senate filed today with the STF (Federal Supreme Court) a document detailing which crimes those investigated by the Covid CPI would have committed during the pandemic.

The document, endorsed by Senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) and Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), comes as yet another attempt by the collegiate body to make the Court pressure the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to proceed with the process of indicting 80 people, 13 of whom have privileged jurisdiction, including President Jair Bolsonaro.

Attorney General Augusto Aras is seen as a loyal political ally of President Jair Bolsonaro Image: Lúcio Tavora/Xinhua

According to the PGR, the lack of detailed documents about those investigated is one of the reasons that has prevented the completion of the procedures. But, in the opinion of the senators who make up the CPI collegiate, the delay is a maneuver by Aras, considered a political ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, to sabotage the developments of the investigation.

“In other instances of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, as in the bodies of the Attorney General’s Office of the Federal District, the measures expected with regard to the final report of the CPI have been adopted without the questions raised by the PGR”, argue the congressmen.

10 terabytes of information

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said earlier this week that the PGR, the Covid CPI summit, sent the PGR a report on investigations, consisting of 1,200 pages of the alleged irregularities.

“The CPI claimed to deliver the evidence that would be linked to the facts authored by those indicted people. It turns out that there was no delivery of such evidence”, declared Aras. “The PGR received a hard drive with 10 terabytes of disjointed and disorganized information.”

Renan Calheiros points out Aras’ omission Image: Agência Senado

Senator Renan Calheiros points out a possible “omission” on the part of the attorney general. “In its strategy of buying time, the PGR asked the Covid CPI to individualize evidence, as if hundreds of them were not enough. .

The PGR denies that it has shelved the investigations. “The results of the CPI follow the due legal process, with the Public Ministry acting together with each of the rapporteurs, ministers of the STF, whose investigative steps have been carried out, under the terms of the law”, said the body in a note.

‘Aras did not adopt proper procedure’

In the assessment of the members of the Covid CPI, Aras did not adopt the proper procedures for reporting or filing the material raised by the collegiate.

In a meeting at the beginning of the month with Fux, the congressmen also requested the overthrow of the secrecy of the actions filed by Aras.

“The work of the CPI was carried out in broad daylight, with the daily monitoring of society. The evidence is public. We only recently had access to one of Aras’ petitions. Because they are confidential. It would be up to the PGR to continue the investigation, denounce or file What did Aras do? A confidential request to the STF, in which he did not follow any of these paths”, said Calheiros.

At the end of last year, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) sent the Court 10 requests for measures based on the elements gathered by the commission’s investigations.

In the material, there are requests for investigation and for sending the cases for analysis by other instances of Justice.

Aras received the final CPI report on Covid from the senators, in October 2021. Randolfe talks about delays on the part of the PGR Image: Antonio Augusto/MPF

However, in the assessment of the collegiate, the fact that these manifestations were assessed as petitions (and not inquiries) in the STF system undermines the public’s understanding of the unfolding of the CPI’s requests for indictments.

“The population, press professionals, parliamentarians and even legal practitioners, etc. have difficulty understanding the legal nature of the proceedings instituted in this Court based on the CPI’s final report”, says the document delivered to Fux.



“Aras should deign to assume the leadership of the MPF, and no longer the role of Bolsonaro’s servant. Aras to adopt measures based on the CPI report.

In a petition delivered to the STF, the top of senators suggests that the PGR be summoned to express its opinion on the case. In a note, the Supreme said that Fux should evaluate the demands of the summit.

“The president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, heard the parliamentarians of the CPI and is going to analyze the requests. It is necessary to verify if there is a possible procedure on the part of the Presidency or if it is only up to the rapporteurs of the cases”, he says.

The text signed by Aziz, Randolfe and Renan points out nine crimes that Bolsonaro would have committed during the pandemic: