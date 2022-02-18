Crack with Ferrari and Seat on the road ends in accident and fire

An accident involving a Ferrari 812 Superfast and a Seat Cupra was caught on camera on the windshield of a vehicle while staying in Israel. In the images, the two cars are seen at a very high speed as they pass by the camera car.

Soon after, they both get in front of a truck. Suddenly, the car in front of the person filming starts to brake and then a lot of smoke can be seen ahead. Suddenly, it is possible to notice flames rising. It is not clear how the accident occurs, however what is seen first is the Cupra with the front destroyed after an apparent collision with the road wall.

Right next to it, you can see the Ferrari rear bumper. The Italian model stops farther ahead, with its driver gesturing wildly and terrified for help. So the driver of the car that recorded everything stops at the side of the road before the video is cut.

