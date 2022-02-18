Credit Suisse believes in Lula’s victory and already outlines scenarios

× Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Twitter/Lula

In a report on the presidential race, Credit Suisse bank says it believes Lula (pictured) will be elected. The conclusion is based on recent polling intentwhich show the PT in the lead with considerable advantage over Jair Bolsonaro, the second place.

Signed by economists Solange Srour and Lucas Vilelathe document traces some scenarios about an eventual third term of the PT boss. Analysts believe that if Lula wins the dispute, he will be pragmaticseeking to approve reforms — despite the ex-president’s speech — and advancing in the process of tax consolidation. The assessment is that he probably wouldn’t rule in lines populists, as the PT advocates.

“In fact, Lula is an experienced politician and he knows that, in order to govern the country in the coming years, he will need to keep his popularity high. Given current economic conditions – weak growth, high inflation and high interest rates, in addition to rising income inequality and high indebtedness -he would need to start his administration with high credibility and action”say economists.

The document also mentions that the approximation of Lula with centrist parties — at attempt to sell yourself as a moderate — reinforces the thesis that he will seek to be pragmaticif elected.

“This time, there will be no such letter [ao povo Brasileiro, divulgada antes das eleições de 2002]but the fact that the former president is making proposals to center-right and right-wing parties brings confidence that he will be pragmatic.”