Crocodile is found with a dinosaur in its stomach

Finding the last meal of fossilized crocodiles in their bellies is no easy feat. That’s because, like modern crocodiles, the great reptiles of the past had corrosive acids in their intestines that soon disappeared with food.

But paleontologists at the Australian Museum of the Age of Dinosaurs in Australia were lucky. Not only did they find the gastric contents of a crocodile that lived during the Cretaceous period – between 145 and 66 million years ago – they also discovered that the meal was nothing more than a baby dinosaur.

This is the first evidence of a crocodile preying on a dinosaur in Australia. The researchers estimate that the reptile chose the animal not because it was necessarily a fan of the food, but because the calf appeared to be easy prey. The full study was published in the scientific journal Gondwana Research.

Crocodile fossils were found in 2010 near the Winton Formation, a 95-million-year-old settlement located in the Australian state of Queensland. Paleontologists had access to the animal’s skull and some bones of the body.

According to the researchers, the animal was about 2.5 meters long when it died. It was assigned to a new genus and species, receiving the name of confractosuchus sauroktonos. Scientists were unable to say the cause of the animal’s death.

The dinosaur-turned-food belonged to the suborder of ornithopods – a group of herbivorous dinosaurs that walked on two legs. It was not possible to define its species, which led scientists to describe it only as a cub that weighed about 1.7 kg.

This is the first time paleontologists have found ornithopod bones in this part of Oceania. Now, the Australian museum must continue to study the prehistoric crocodile and its last meal.