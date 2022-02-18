Cruzeiro X Uberlndia – Supersports

  • 16
    1 time

    Luanderson misses Joo Paulo in the central circle.

  • 15
    1 time

    Giovanni touches Willian Oliveira on the right wing, he tries to get past the mark and once again, Maicon Souza disarms.

  • 14
    1 time

    Edu tries to get past Maicon Souza’s mark and is disarmed by the side.

  • 13
    1 time

    Bidu receives reverse from Rmulo, crosses from the left and the green defender heads away.

  • 12
    1 time

    Maurinho receives on the right wing and is caught offside.

  • 11
    1 time

    Stolen ball in the middle and Joo Paulo stretches the ball too much for Waguininho.

  • 10
    1 time

    Uberlndia cannot exchange three passes and the ball as a gift to Cruzeiro.

  • 9
    1 time

    Waguininho tries to play the lyrics in Bidu’s passage and Nailson makes the cut.

  • 8
    1 time

    Bidu takes a free-kick in the area and Brock goes up in the middle of the defense to head out.

  • 7
    1 time

    Cruzeiro crosses twice in a row from the left and Uberlndia’s defense pulls away with Thurran.

  • 6
    1 time

    Felipe Par passes Oliveira and shoots safely to the right of the goal.

  • 5
    1 time

    Maurinho goes for Bidu on the right wing and unarmed.

  • 4
    1 time

    Cruzeiro keeps the ball in his feet and exchanges passes.

  • 3
    1 time

    Kellyton tries to cross from the right and Eduardo Brock makes the cut.

  • two
    1 time

    Edu tries the pass to Bidu on the left and misses.

  • 1
    1 time

    Cruzeiro exchanges passes in defense.

  • 0
    1 time

    Ball rolling at Independence!

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruzeiro comes to the field with blue shirts, white shorts and socks. Uberlndia appears all in green.

  • 0
    1 time

    Both teams are already on the pitch and are doing the last warm-up before the start of the game.

  • 0
    1 time

    Uberlndia needs to win today to get four points away from the relegation zone.

  • 0
    1 time

    If it wins today, Cruzeiro takes the lead from rival Atltico.

  • 0
    1 time

    After losing four straight games, Chiquinho Lima was fired. Paulo Foiane will make his debut in charge of Uberlndia.

  • 0
    1 time

    Pezzolano returns to the bench. The coach from Cruzeiro is cured of COVID and will command the team.

  • 0
    1 time

    In tenth in the table, Uberlndia has five points conquered until today. In the last round, they lost 3-0 to Democrata away from home.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruzeiro the second place, with 15 points added. In the last round, the team went to Tombos and defeated Tombense 3-0.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night! In a few minutes the ball will roll to Cruzeiro x Uberlndia, in a match valid for the 7th round of the Mineiro Championship!

