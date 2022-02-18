Cruzeiro X Uberlndia – Supersports

16

1 time Luanderson misses Joo Paulo in the central circle.

15

1 time Giovanni touches Willian Oliveira on the right wing, he tries to get past the mark and once again, Maicon Souza disarms.

14

1 time Edu tries to get past Maicon Souza’s mark and is disarmed by the side.

13

1 time Bidu receives reverse from Rmulo, crosses from the left and the green defender heads away.

12

1 time Maurinho receives on the right wing and is caught offside.

11

1 time Stolen ball in the middle and Joo Paulo stretches the ball too much for Waguininho.

10

1 time Uberlndia cannot exchange three passes and the ball as a gift to Cruzeiro.

9

1 time Waguininho tries to play the lyrics in Bidu’s passage and Nailson makes the cut.

8

1 time Bidu takes a free-kick in the area and Brock goes up in the middle of the defense to head out.

7

1 time Cruzeiro crosses twice in a row from the left and Uberlndia’s defense pulls away with Thurran.

6

1 time Felipe Par passes Oliveira and shoots safely to the right of the goal.

5

1 time Maurinho goes for Bidu on the right wing and unarmed.

4

1 time Cruzeiro keeps the ball in his feet and exchanges passes.

3

1 time Kellyton tries to cross from the right and Eduardo Brock makes the cut.

two

1 time Edu tries the pass to Bidu on the left and misses.

1

1 time Cruzeiro exchanges passes in defense.

0

1 time Ball rolling at Independence!

0

1 time Cruzeiro comes to the field with blue shirts, white shorts and socks. Uberlndia appears all in green.

0

1 time Both teams are already on the pitch and are doing the last warm-up before the start of the game.

0

1 time Uberlndia needs to win today to get four points away from the relegation zone.

0

1 time If it wins today, Cruzeiro takes the lead from rival Atltico.

0

1 time After losing four straight games, Chiquinho Lima was fired. Paulo Foiane will make his debut in charge of Uberlndia.

0

1 time Pezzolano returns to the bench. The coach from Cruzeiro is cured of COVID and will command the team.

0

1 time In tenth in the table, Uberlndia has five points conquered until today. In the last round, they lost 3-0 to Democrata away from home.

0

1 time Cruzeiro the second place, with 15 points added. In the last round, the team went to Tombos and defeated Tombense 3-0.