Cruzeiro X Uberlndia – Supersports

16
Luanderson misses Joo Paulo in the central circle.
15
Giovanni touches Willian Oliveira on the right wing, he tries to get past the mark and once again, Maicon Souza disarms.
14
Edu tries to get past Maicon Souza’s mark and is disarmed by the side.
13
Bidu receives reverse from Rmulo, crosses from the left and the green defender heads away.
12
Maurinho receives on the right wing and is caught offside.
11
Stolen ball in the middle and Joo Paulo stretches the ball too much for Waguininho.
10
Uberlndia cannot exchange three passes and the ball as a gift to Cruzeiro.
9
Waguininho tries to play the lyrics in Bidu’s passage and Nailson makes the cut.
8
Bidu takes a free-kick in the area and Brock goes up in the middle of the defense to head out.
7
Cruzeiro crosses twice in a row from the left and Uberlndia’s defense pulls away with Thurran.
6
Felipe Par passes Oliveira and shoots safely to the right of the goal.
5
Maurinho goes for Bidu on the right wing and unarmed.
4
Cruzeiro keeps the ball in his feet and exchanges passes.
3
Kellyton tries to cross from the right and Eduardo Brock makes the cut.
two
Edu tries the pass to Bidu on the left and misses.
1
Cruzeiro exchanges passes in defense.
0
Ball rolling at Independence!
0
Cruzeiro comes to the field with blue shirts, white shorts and socks. Uberlndia appears all in green.
0
Both teams are already on the pitch and are doing the last warm-up before the start of the game.
0
Uberlndia needs to win today to get four points away from the relegation zone.
0
If it wins today, Cruzeiro takes the lead from rival Atltico.
0
After losing four straight games, Chiquinho Lima was fired. Paulo Foiane will make his debut in charge of Uberlndia.
0
Pezzolano returns to the bench. The coach from Cruzeiro is cured of COVID and will command the team.
0
In tenth in the table, Uberlndia has five points conquered until today. In the last round, they lost 3-0 to Democrata away from home.
0
Cruzeiro the second place, with 15 points added. In the last round, the team went to Tombos and defeated Tombense 3-0.
0
Good night! In a few minutes the ball will roll to Cruzeiro x Uberlndia, in a match valid for the 7th round of the Mineiro Championship!