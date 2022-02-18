Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Has Biggest Drop in a Month, Mining Difficulty Rises, Ethereum Could Lose Dominance

Amid heightened tensions in Ukraine, investors are cautious and sideline risky assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies, triggering a further drop in Bitcoin (BTC). The digital currency has the biggest drop in four weeks and is back trading in the region of US$ 40,000 – at 7:15 am, it operated down 5.8% in the last 24 hours, at US$ 40,814.

The situation in Ukraine is added to the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday (16), which had already undermined investors’ risk appetite. The Federal Reserve (Fed) said it is ready to start raising interest rates to face inflation, which directly affects the attractiveness of assets considered riskier.

“Wall Street has entered full risk mode and Bitcoin is paying the price. Fears over geopolitical concerns and potentially aggressive central bank tightening send cryptocurrencies in freefall,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

The move has a direct impact on gold, whose price rises to an eight-month high of $1,902 an ounce.

“A month ago, nobody wanted to touch gold. Now, gold has suddenly become the favorite of the month as investors are scrambling for safe havens as geopolitical risks intensify and fears grow that central banks could over-tighten monetary policy,” he added. Moya.

“Bitcoin/crypto is acting more like a high-growth technology asset. Just like the Nasdaq is full of [ações de] Web 2, it’s almost as if the Web 3 narrative has pegged cryptocurrency to act similarly to Nasdaq in less certain environments,” Ben Lilly, crypto economist at Jarvis Labs, said in a message to CoinDesk.

Not even the increased competition among miners for Bitcoin rewards, something that was once a reason for optimism in the market, has had a positive impact on the price of the cryptocurrency. Digital currency mining reached the highest difficulty rate in history this morning, but external factors continue to hold up movements.

“BTC is stuck in broader market cross-currents now because of its greater institutional ownership,” crypto analytics platform MacroScope, which focuses on institutional trading and asset management, said via Twitter.

Analysts predict further declines for Bitcoin if geopolitical tensions rise in Eastern Europe. “Bitcoin is the top risk asset and an invasion of Ukraine would keep cryptocurrency selling pressure at a further 10% to 15% in the short term,” said Oanda’s Moya.

According to technical analyst Vinícius Terranova, Bitcoin broke through a key resistance (price with high buying interest) yesterday, which indicates that a deeper drop is imminent. The cryptocurrency also remains below the 55-week moving average, behavior that often indicates weakness for the asset.

The expert warns that the last time BTC was below this line for a long time, the price plummeted by more than 50%. Today’s drop, therefore, could be just the beginning of a stronger pullback.

For now, major altcoins are holding up well and posting smaller drops than Bitcoin, supported by the less bad performance of Ethereum (ETH), which is down 4.9% to $2,920, even after comments from Morgan Stanley that the blockchain could lose dominance in the smart contract industry.

Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), for example, are down 3% between yesterday and today.

Among the 100 largest cryptoassets by market value, the worst performance this morning is BitTorrentOLD (BTTOLD), the old version of BitTorrent (BTT), which performs a network migration.

Following are Ethereum rivals Elrond (EGLD), which is down 9%, and Terra (LUNA), which is down 8.2% after Terraform Labs and its CEO, Do Kwon, who are behind the project, were subpoenaed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to collaborate on an ongoing investigation into a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 43,292.81 -5.8% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,920.52 -4.9% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 409.08 -3.4% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.790725 -2.9% Cardano (ADA) $1.04 -3.4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Neo (NEO) $25.79 +4.4% Humans.ai (HEART) US$ 0.153492 +3.5% Klaytn (KLAY) $1.29 +1.2% Helium (HNT) US$ 26.21 +0.7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

BitTorrentOLD (BTTOLD) US$ 0.00164663 -22.5% Elrond (EGLD) US$ 176.35 -9% Earth (MOON) US$ 51.27 -8.2% Curve DAO Token (CRV) $2.97 -7.3% Aave (SAND) US$ 152.36 -7.2%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 38.00 -7.56% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 52.24 -3.97% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 43.95 -8.43% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 13.31 -6.06% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.94 -6.49% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 8.17 -7.68%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (18):

Morgan Stanley sees Ethereum losing dominance as competition grows

The dominance of Ethereum (ETH) may decline with the emergence of a strong competitor in the market, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a report published yesterday.

The investment bank also pointed out advantages and disadvantages in relation to Bitcoin.

“Due in part to its more ambitious addressable market, Ethereum faces more competitive threats, scalability issues, and complexity challenges than Bitcoin. Furthermore, ETH is more volatile than BTC,” the report pointed out.

For Morgan Stanley, Ethereum may lose the lead in the smart contract sector to fast blockchains with lower transaction costs, issues that are the focus of action by competing platforms such as Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and BNB Chain, former Binance Smart Chain.

“Ethereum faces more competition in the smart contract market than Bitcoin faces in the store of value market,” Morgan Stanley said.

Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new all-time high

Bitcoin mining difficulty reached its highest level this morning, according to data from the CoinWarz tool. It is the second time in three weeks that the BTC blockchain has recorded an all-time high difficulty.

Mining difficulty hit a new high of 27.97 trillion hashes, surpassing the previous peak of 26.7 trillion hashes.

The increase in difficulty implies the requirement of more complex calculations from mining supercomputers. The measure is automatically implemented by the Bitcoin algorithm to keep the cryptocurrency issuance pace within 10 minutes.

The difficulty increases whenever there is more computing power dedicated to the network, which, in turn, indicates greater interest of miners in the activity. In addition, high computing power means greater security for blockchain data.

US makes biggest seizure of cryptocurrencies linked to ransomware

U.S. authorities seized nearly $30 million worth of cryptocurrencies related to the NetWalker ransomware in the month of January, the largest amount related to this type of malware, blockchain research firm Chainalysis said.

Investigators seized just under 720 bitcoins and 15.7 Monero (XMR), which equates to more than $29.4 million at today’s prices.

NetWalker attackers extorted tens of millions of dollars from businesses and governments in 2020 by breaking into and encrypting victims’ computer networks. Their attack model involved individual hackers carrying out attacks and then sharing the profits with NetWalker.

Just one of these hackers, Chainalysis pointed out, would have collected more than $14 million in Bitcoin from victims.

Ransomware is a type of virus that invades the computer and encrypts the files on the machine, demanding a ransom from the user, usually in cryptocurrencies.

Avenue will offer cryptocurrency trading to Brazilians who already invest in the US

Broker Avenue Securities, which specializes in serving Brazilians who invest in the United States, announced plans to start offering cryptocurrency trading starting in March.

To Bloomberg, Roberto Lee, president and founder of Avenue, said that cryptocurrencies are in high demand from customers. According to the executive, a survey showed that 15% of its nearly 500,000 customers will start trading cryptocurrencies on the service’s debut day.

Founded in 2018, Avenue became fully operational as a broker in December 2019, offering digital investments to middle class and wealthy Brazilians, including third-party funds and US stock brokerage services.

Avenue promises to offer trading of up to 40 USD cryptocurrencies with no brokerage fees. The platform will be available 24 hours a day and will use eight liquidity providers to secure up to 8% lower than seen at domestic exchanges, the company said.

According to Lee, Avenue’s plans are also to offer NTFs and cryptocurrency staking, in which the investor deposits crypto into a smart contract to enable a blockchain network validator and receives digital assets as a reward.

