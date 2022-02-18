Cyberpunk 2077 is 50% off on PC and consoles

Taking advantage of the release of patch 1.5 last Tuesday (15), which officially brought the game to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, several virtual stores are promoting a 50% promotion on Cyberpunk 2077 this Thursday (17).

The CD Projekt Red (CDPR) game starts at R$124.50 for consoles and R$99.95 for computers. Special pricing is available on Steam, GOG, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.

Check out the prices on each platform and the store links below:

Patch with news

In addition to introducing an optimized version with 4K, ray tracing, spatial audio, and gameplay rebalance for current-gen consoles, patch 1.5 of Cyberpunk 2077 there are many other news.

According to CDPR, the update added new weapons to the game, additional apartments for the protagonist, appearance change feature and narrative extension, with new interactions and relationship options.

In addition, those who own a PS5 or Xbox Series S/X won the possibility to test a free demo of the game. The evaluation lasts for a period of 5 hours and the progress can be carried over to the full game if the user decides to purchase. However, the trials will only last 30 days.