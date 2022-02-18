Day 4: Discovering the shelters built to protect Ukrainians in the event of an attack – News

It’s cold in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. The temperature hit minus 5 degrees, but we were lucky to shoot in a place far away from the icy east European wind.

This Wednesday was declared by the government the Day of the Ukrainian Union. The 16th of February was chosen because it would be the date of the Russian invasion of the country. People left the house with accessories and clothes in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow. We saw it up close.

It’s amazing how patriotic Ukrainians are. All. Not just the military.

President Volodymyr Zelensky tries to find a diplomatic way out of the crisis, but I spoke to Ambassador Rostyslav Tronenko, who lived in Brazil for nearly ten years, and he told me that Ukraine will not give in to the whims of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This means that there is still a risk of war.





That’s why the Ukrainians started to reactivate the bunkers or air-raid shelters, which can protect the people even from a nuclear attack. The curious thing is that the deepest subway station in the world is in Ukraine, and we went there to visit it. Built in the time of the former Soviet Union to shelter the population from attacks during the Cold War, today it can be used in case of an attack from Russia. How ironic, right?





Younger people do not know that the metro station in the Ukrainian capital is actually a hiding place to protect many people at the same time. 13-year-old Nazar says he never knew but hopes there will be no attacks…

We also know a bunker hidden under the biggest train station in Kiev. Used in World War II, this one is just like the ones we see in movies. It is 5 meters below ground and holds about 2,000 people, who can stay there for up to three days. It has food, water, bathroom, analogue telephone and even telegraph. In the event of an attack, Kiev has 5,000 air-raid shelters to protect the population. An impressive structure.

Russia may even deny that it wants to attack Ukraine, post videos that show the withdrawal of troops from the border, but it seems that Ukrainians do not believe this story much.



