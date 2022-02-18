Dimensity 8000 beats Snapdragon 888 in AnTuTu test

Focused on being the market leader, MediaTek has been trying hard in recent years to launch good mobile processors. This has drawn a lot of attention even from large manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OnePlus and Vivo, which already use the brand’s chipsets in several devices. However, MediaTek promises to surprise the industry even more soon with the arrival of the Dimensity 8000 series.

At the moment, we still don’t know many details about the new Dimensity 8000 chip, but it has just passed a benchmark test on AnTuTu. And according to the results, it reached no less than 820,000 points, above Qualcomm’s famous Snapdragon 888. So it looks like MediaTek’s new generation of chips will be a strong contender in the mobile chip market in 2022.

Dimensity 8000 series chip was seen on AnTuTu scoring above 800,000 points (Image: Digital Chat Station / Weibo).

Since making its market debut, MediaTek’s Dimensity series has highlighted its good energy efficiency without compromising smartphone performance. In addition, the new Dimensity 8000 and 9000 chips are expected to be used by major brands to lower the final cost of high-end smartphones.

As for the launch, MediaTek has not yet hinted at when it intends to make the new Dimensity 8000 series official. However, more news about the new chip should arrive in the coming days.