Direct Treasury: Government bond rates rise with resurgence of tensions between Russia-Ukraine and Fed official speaks

Public bond rates operate higher on Thursday (17), with increased tension between Russia and Ukraine and speeches by a Federal Reserve official, who has returned to defend a faster monetary tightening in the United States.

Joe Biden, US president, said the risk of invasion by Moscow “remains very high”. He stressed that he believes an attack could take place in the coming days, with the Russians preparing an operation “under the false flag” of Ukraine to have a pretext to start a war. Amid the tension, the increase in the risk premium was noticeable on the yield curve.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard argued that he is in favor of raising US interest rates by 1 percentage point through July 1. The justification would be inflation.

The long fixed-rate bond auction, which expanded supply, also helped lift market rates.

Within the Treasury, the short-term fixed rate security was the one that advanced the most, rising by 10 basis points in the last update on Thursday (17).

The 2024 Fixed Rate Treasury offered an annual return of 11.73%, higher than the 11.63% seen yesterday.

While the Fixed-rate Treasury 2026 and the Fixed-rate Treasury 2031, with semi-annual interest, delivered 11.36% and 11.48% of profitability, respectively, up from 11.24% and 11.41% on Wednesday (16).

In inflation-linked bonds, the biggest increase was the Treasury IPCA+ 2026, which had a real yield of 5.30% at 3:18 pm, higher than the 5.24% recorded yesterday.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Thursday afternoon (17):

Biden talks about risk of invasion of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden spoke to journalists at the White House and reaffirmed that the risk of an invasion by Moscow “remains very high”.

Again, the president reinforced that he believes that an attack could occur “in the next few days” and that the Russians may be preparing an operation “under the false flag” of Ukraine to have a pretext to start a war.

Biden also stressed that he does not plan to speak with Putin again by phone to discuss the crisis.

After days of postures that pointed more to a deceleration of the situation, Thursday is being marked by the increase in the exchange of accusations between the Americans and Russians.

US Deputy Ambassador to Russia Bart Gorman has been expelled from the country, the Tass news agency reported on Thursday.

The reasons for the expulsion were not disclosed, but Washington confirmed the departure. The Americans were reportedly notified during a visit by Ambassador John Sullivan to the Moscow Foreign Ministry building.

talk of bullard

The chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) of St. Louis, James Bullard highlighted this Thursday (17), his concern with the trajectory of prices, which has made him defend a monetary tightening. faster in the United States. During an event at Columbia University, he highlighted the fact that the most recent data on inflation continue to come in above expectations and it even accelerates, “not the other way around”. In this context, the leader once again argued in favor of raising interest rates by 1 percentage point until July 1st.

“Right now, there’s too much inflation for the US,” he said, who has the right to vote on monetary policy decisions this year.

Bullard noted that the Fed’s inflation target is being exceeded “by more than 300 basis points”, in the current inflationary scenario, and said that the market may be “losing faith” that prices will slow without measures from the BC.

