Discover Dr. Consulta’s individual health plan, which costs R$ 169

The individual health plan market is one of the biggest challenges in the industry. On the one hand, there is a growing demand from Brazilians who do not have access through corporate or cooperative plans; on the other hand, dedicated companies face difficulties, as evidenced by Amil’s attempt to get rid of 340 thousand individual plans.

But the good news for this audience is that new companies are emerging with new business models for the segment of individual plans, such as healthtechs (startups in the health segment). The newest to enter the field is the network of medical services Dr. Consultationin partnership with healtchtech from plans hospitalscuidado.me.

The new product, covering the city of São Paulo and the metropolitan region, starts at R$169 per month (for users up to 18 years of age). In the last age group, from 59 years old, it will cost R$ 999.

It is a complete hospital plan, according to ANS rules, which gives access to Dr. Consulta’s network of clinics and laboratories in São Paulo, Taboão da Serra, Osasco, Santo André, São Bernardo do Campo, Diadema, Santos and Guarulhos.

The plan also entitles you to consultations (in person or by telemedicine) with doctors from 60 specialties and other health professionals, such as psychologists, nutritionists, in addition to prenatal care and childbirth.

In addition, highly complex therapies such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hemodialysis and others included in the ANS (National Health Agency) list are covered by the product. In case of emergencies, the user has the right to be hospitalized in a ward. The advanced plan, which starts at R$229, gives access to room admission.

Both plans include 21 hospitals, including the German Oswaldo Cruz (Vergueiro Unit), Samaritano, Santa Joana Maternity Hospital, Vitória Hospital and others in Guarulhos, ABC and Jundiaí. There is no subscription fee or co-payment for new products.

In the first month of marketing, the plan already has 2,000 users. The goal is to reach 12,000 lives by the end of the year. Before, focusing only on hospital care, it had 180 lives and cost R$69 per month.

Differentials

Dr. Consulta’s CEO, Renato Velloso, called the company a “semi-vertical operator”. “We were the first model of low-complexity procedures to gain scale in the country,” he said.

But there was still a need to include highly complex procedures, which are the ones that weigh the most on the population’s pocket. “Many cannot afford care in private hospitals. We are looking to provide access to that now as well.”

Doctors in the Dr. Consulta network are network-owned and have performance analyzed based on performance, while electronic medical records are shared across the network.

According to the executive, it is these characteristics that allow the product to have more competitive prices than competitors such as Alice and QSaúde.

At Alice, the values ​​start from 375 reais per month for beneficiaries up to 18 years old, while at QSaúde they start at R$ 163.

trend of the future

For Marcos Vinicius Gimenes, CEO and founder ofcuidado.me, the individual health plan is a trend of the future, as technology allows more and more personalization of protections and, in this way, control claims and expenses.

“While on average the change of business or family plan occurs every two and a half years, the average time that the user stays in an individual plan is ten years. This is important for us to know the user and their health history, in order to plan prevention in “, he said.

The objective of prevention, explained the executive, is for the patient to have the best checkup each year based on habits and risk factors.

“The basic checkup is superficial and tracks few diseases. If we know, for example, that he has diabetes, he starts his care with the endocrinologist, we ask for annual exams for the disease and we can even call to remind him to take the appropriate medication” , he explained.

‘Siamese twins’ partnership

In December, Dr. Consulta acquired a 27.5% stake incuidado.me, which made it possible to set up a joint plan: highly complex procedures (such as hospitalizations) are managed bycuidado.me, while care and prevention are managed by Dr. Consulta.

The healthtech created in 2019 started selling its hospital plan last year.

Dr. Consulta led the funding round last year and has the option to acquire 100% ofcuidado.me, which can be included in a single holding company in the future, said Renato Velloso, CEO of Dr. Consulta. “Today we are cousins, but we want to be Siamese twins.”

The user experience in thecuidado.me app, in which it is possible to schedule appointments, also caught the attention of Dr. Consulta, as well as the network of hospitals it covers. Currently, Dr. Consulta’s platform has 3 million users, who can potentially join the new plan.

The idea, in the future, is to expand to other markets besides São Paulo. “We started in the most competitive market, but we see opportunities throughout Brazil. While adherence to health plans in São Paulo is 50%, in the rest of the country it drops to 23%”, said the Executive.

