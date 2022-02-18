Dollar heads for 6th consecutive week of decline against the real | Economy

The dollar is trading lower this Friday (18) and was heading for its sixth consecutive week of low against the real, with investors around the world looking for signs of easing the geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine.

At 10:06 am, the US currency was down 0.46% to 5.1434. See more quotes.

On Thursday, the dollar closed up 0.76%, at R$5.1670. As a result, it started to accumulate a fall of 2.61% in the month and 7.32% in the year.

Abroad, markets continue to monitor tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The US secretary of state has agreed to meet next week with Russia’s foreign minister, raising hopes for a diplomatic solution.

In Ukraine, however, separatists and the government have again exchanged accusations of attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, announced that he will oversee military exercises that include strategic missile firing this Saturday (19) in Russia.

Markets have fluctuated this week after news of bombings in eastern Ukraine and warnings from Western leaders that an invasion could happen at any time, although Moscow has denied it.

Here, parliamentarians continue to discuss alternatives for reducing fuel prices. Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), rapporteur for two projects, delivered this Thursday (17th) a new report on the proposal that creates a compensation account to mitigate gasoline, diesel and cooking gas price hikes. . The text maintains one of the most controversial points of the opinion: what creates the export tax levied on crude oil, to supply the account.

Market participants attribute the performance of the real in recent weeks to the perception that Brazil is attractive for new flows of foreign money, due to the upward trajectory of the Selic and with the interest rate differential in relation to other economies, increasing the profitability of the market. local fixed income.

The greater the new foreign flow to the local stock market, the greater the dollar supply and, therefore, the more downward pressure on the US currency.