Donald Trump’s social network expands tests and should be out soon

Donald Trump’s new social network is getting closer and closer to launch. According to the news agency Reutersthe project’s new step was to expand the application’s testing program to about 500 people — including politicians and influencers from the conservative camp.

Truth Social was announced in October 2021 by the former president of the United States, who promised a “censorship-free” experience to users — he himself was banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube following the incidents of the Capitol Raid on 6/6. January of last year.

The expectation is that the stable version of Truth Social will come out of the Beta phase and be released by March 2022.

in search of the truth

It is worth remembering, however, that the platform needs to present some kind of moderation: the rules of Android and iOS digital stores require control against the spread of violent speech, for example, or they can ban the app from the platforms – in the case of talkeranother network of Trump supporters, which was down for weeks for not cooperating with Apple’s requests.

For now, there are not many official details about the functions of the social network. However, from the screenshot posted by the former president’s son, she seems to remember microblogging platforms such as Twitter itself in post format and in the possibility of setting up a personalized feed when following new users.

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

Even before its debut, Truth has had its share of controversies: the platform has already gone through security problems even before the official launch and has been the target of accusations that it had “stolen” codes from the Mastodon platform. Months before, the former president launched a kind of personal and official blog, but the project did not go ahead.