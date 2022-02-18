driver and survivor remember bus drama







Drivers Carlos Alberto Nascimento and Carlos Antônio de Faria Photo: Disclosure

One of the most striking images of the tragedy of Petrópoliswhich has already left 120 dead, was that of two buses being dragged by the water and passengers trying to get out of the vehicle in the midst of despair.

The drivers of the two buses survived, but the traumas of that day were recorded forever. “I just wanted to save everyone. That’s all,” driver Carlos Antônio de Faria told the newspaper. The globe.

The rain that hit Petrópolis caused landslides and flooding throughout the city. A flood of mud hit the collectives and pushed them into the river that runs alongside Washington Luiz, one of the main roads in the city.

The drivers activated the emergency lever – which allows the removal of windows – and, with the help of residents, managed to rescue some passengers who were in the vehicles. Others, however, were washed away. Some are still missing.

One of the survivors who was on the bus is Fernanda Rodrigues Vieira. She was in the collective along with her friend Daniel Augusto da Silva.





Bus is removed by crane from the canal on Avenida Washington Luís, in Petrópolis Photo: Alexandre Neto/PhotoPress/Estadão

“There were moments of great tension on the way home”, Fernanda reported in an interview with TV Globo. “We were on 465, when the bus had to stop because it couldn’t continue. The place where we were looked like a river. We thought the rain would stop, that the water would lower so we could continue the trip”.

The survivor also remembers that the water invaded the bus very suddenly, which made it impossible for some passengers to save themselves. “The most I could do was break the window, while the bus was being dragged, it hit the wall and I just jumped. There wasn’t much to do with the other people. there was more to jump”.



