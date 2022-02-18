EA blames Halo Infinite for fear of Battlefield 2042 • Eurogamer.net

Battlefield 2042 was one of the problematic releases at the end of 2021, and Electronic Arts is trying to find out where the problem was, pointing batteries to various internal factors but also blaming Microsoft’s Halo Infinite, according to information gathered from a call between executives at EA itself. Thanks to our colleagues at Pure Xbox.

According to what XFire was able to ascertain, the head of the studios at EA, Laura Miele, told the teams that there were several factors that affected the poor start of the game at launch, despite even being reasonably received by the critics of the specialty.

Miele cites problems such as working from home development and the large number of bugs at launch, but also points batteries to Halo Infinite, saying that things started to change after Microsoft’s AAA release.

“After the game’s release, DICE released Day 1 and Day 0 patches to further decrease the number of bugs. On this matter, Miele went on to say that the release of Battlefield 2042 and the patches meant that “the game was stable ” and “the initial critical reception was good”. However, according to EA, things took a turn, and that turn was, the surprise launch of Halo Infinite multiplayer (I wish I was kidding)”.

“According to Miele, the comparison between both games was not favorable because Halo Infinite was a very polished title, while Battlefield 2042 was buggy and not so polished.”

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched early to the surprise of many, on November 15th, just days before Battlefield 2042’s release on the 19th of the same month. It should be noted that many players had access to Battlefield 2042 earlier, either by subscribing to EA services or even by purchasing the most expensive editions of the game.

Has Halo Infinite’s multiplayer laid bare all of Battlefield 2042’s existing issues?