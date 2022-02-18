Electric vehicle company offers 100 jobs in Campinas

Multinational is headquartered in Campinas (Photo: Reproduction/EPTV)



An electric vehicle company, based in Campinas, has 100 job openings. Opportunities are mainly in the production line.

The BYD company is Chinese, and works at the Intermodal Cargo Terminal, on the border between Campinas and Sumaré. Interested applicants should send their CVs to the multinational website (click here).

Of the 100 vacancies, 55 are for the production line. There are also vacancies in the purchasing, finance, legal, research and development, after-sales, human resources and passenger vehicle divisions, which include mechanical engineers, assistants and a sales supervisor.

The company asks that candidates, for vacancies on the production line, have completed high school. People with or without experience in the areas can participate in the selection process.

Salaries were not disclosed, but among the benefits offered by the Chinese company are: chartered bus, food and cafeteria.

LIST OF OFFERED POSITIONS

lawyer

senior tax analyst

Senior Hardware Analyst

HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) Analyst

Junior Infrastructure Analyst

Logistics analyst

R&D Analyst (Research and Development)

after sales analyst

Quality Analyst

Senior Human Resources Analyst

technical training analyst

Full Sales Analyst

warehouse assistant

Sales Assistant (Light Vehicle Division)

Sales Assistant (energy sales)

Energy talent bank

Senior international buyer

Production coordinator

Mechanical engineer

Senior civil project engineer

Intern (a) R&D (Research and Development)

After Sales Mechanic (Forklifts)

Sales supervisor

Electrical maintenance and automation technician

Electrical and hydraulic maintenance technician

Process technician