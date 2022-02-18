Electric vehicle company offers 100 jobs in Campinas

An electric vehicle company, based in Campinas, has 100 job openings. Opportunities are mainly in the production line.
The BYD company is Chinese, and works at the Intermodal Cargo Terminal, on the border between Campinas and Sumaré. Interested applicants should send their CVs to the multinational website (click here).
Of the 100 vacancies, 55 are for the production line. There are also vacancies in the purchasing, finance, legal, research and development, after-sales, human resources and passenger vehicle divisions, which include mechanical engineers, assistants and a sales supervisor.
The company asks that candidates, for vacancies on the production line, have completed high school. People with or without experience in the areas can participate in the selection process.
Salaries were not disclosed, but among the benefits offered by the Chinese company are: chartered bus, food and cafeteria.
LIST OF OFFERED POSITIONS
lawyer
senior tax analyst
Senior Hardware Analyst
HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) Analyst
Junior Infrastructure Analyst
Logistics analyst
R&D Analyst (Research and Development)
after sales analyst
Quality Analyst
Senior Human Resources Analyst
technical training analyst
Full Sales Analyst
warehouse assistant
Sales Assistant (Light Vehicle Division)
Sales Assistant (energy sales)
Energy talent bank
Senior international buyer
Production coordinator
Mechanical engineer
Senior civil project engineer
Intern (a) R&D (Research and Development)
After Sales Mechanic (Forklifts)
Sales supervisor
Electrical maintenance and automation technician
Electrical and hydraulic maintenance technician
Process technician