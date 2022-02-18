Elon Musk Compares Canadian Prime Minister To Hitler For Banning Bitcoin Trading

Recently, truck driver demonstrations in Canada have gained public attention. Bitcoin ended up entering this story after the movement started to accept the cryptocurrency as a donation to finance the mobilizations. Among supporters and critics, Elon Musk is one who has shown support for the movement.

Musk, however, went further, comparing Justin Trudeau (Canadian Prime Minister) Adolf Hitler because the Canadian politician intends to ban Bitcoin donations to the truckers group.

The billionaire made the post in response to a Coindesk news posted on Twitter where he said that the Canadian government intended to order financial institutions not to offer financial services to different cryptocurrency addresses that are linked to the truck driver protests across the country.

In response to the tweet, posted earlier this Thursday, Musk posted a photo of Hitler with the text “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.“, showing that money alone is not enough to buy argumentative techniques that go beyond Godwin’s Law.

The comparison made by Musk ended up irritating many people and entities who understand how the period of the Holocaust was a traumatic moment for the history of humanity.

The American Jewish Committee has commented on the case, saying that Musk erred in judgment by using Hitler’s image to try to argue on social media.

“Musk exercised a terrible error of judgment in using Hitler in a discussion on social media. Comparing Trudeau to a genocidal dictator who killed millions is not an appropriate way to criticize policy. He must apologize immediately,” the committee wrote in its own publication.

Repentant or afraid of the negative repercussion, the Tesla CEO even deleted the original tweet that made the comparison.

Musk’s Unforgotten Hypocrisy

Interestingly, many drew attention not only to the youthful behavior of the post, but also to the fact that just a few days ago he was criticizing anyone who drew comparisons to Hitler towards people they didn’t agree with, posting an image that read “All world I don’t like is Hitler.”

It is not uncommon for the businessman’s name to be involved in different controversies, just as it is not uncommon for him to delete tweets after receiving criticism for certain opinions.