Everything leaked! POCO X4 Pro appears in real images with 108 MP camera, AMOLED screen and more

Xiaomi will soon launch a new line of mobiles under the POCO brand, and one of the most anticipated models is the POCO X4 Pro. The intermediary — which will be the global version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G — has been certified in several countries and should be presented soon, but a leak that took place this Thursday (17) reveals all the details of the new smartphone. Real pictures characteristic of a review were published by SmartDroid. The original material was taken down, but we obtained the photographs that reveal the new design brought by the successor to the POCO X3 Pro. Check it out:

The leaked information reinforces previous rumors. It is suggested that the model will have a glass rear finish and will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is possible to observe a hole (punch-hole) that will house the 16 MP front camera. At the rear, there is a quadratic module that refers to the look of the iQOO 9. The POCO X4 Pro should boast a triple set of cameras represented by the main sensor Samsung HM2 of 108 MP, in addition to a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor and macroscopic of 2 MP. Like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, the POCO X4 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 695, one of Qualcomm’s latest mid-range processors. The platform enables 5G connectivity and operates at frequencies of up to 2.2 GHz, in addition to using the Adreno 619 GPU. In terms of memory, there will be options of up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.