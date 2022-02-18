Fábio Carille says goodbye to Santos: “We had good expectations for 2022, but they were not confirmed” | saints

In a post on social media, the coach highlighted the work done in the past, when he took away the risk of relegation for Peixe. He also said that there were good expectations for 2022, which ended up not being confirmed.

– This Friday, I, my committee and the board of Santos decided, by mutual agreement, not to continue the work that was being carried out. I arrived at Santos in 2021 with a difficult mission, but very honored and with a lot of desire to help the club get out of the delicate situation it was in, in the fight against a possible relegation, unprecedented in the club’s history. This was not the place for Santos and, with the help of the entire squad and the fundamental participation of the fans, we managed to put him in his rightful place.

– We had good expectations for the sequel now in 2022, within the reality of the club, but for several factors they, unfortunately, were not confirmed.

1 of 2 Carille during Santos training in São José do Rio Preto — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Carille during Santos training in São José do Rio Preto — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

Finally, the coach thanked him for the opportunity to have commanded Santos, in addition to the direction, players and employees of the club.

– I leave grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the history of a club as big, traditional and important for Brazilian football as Santos. I thank the management, the players, everyone at the club and the fans, who were unconditionally by our side when we needed it most. Thank you, Santos!

Striker Marcos Leonardo commented on the publication and thanked the coach, who continued the shirt 9 in the starting lineup.

– Thank you so much for everything teacher!!! I am extremely grateful for everything you have done for me! Good luck and much success.

The board is now starting to think of new names to take over the team. The tendency is for the club to prioritize hiring a foreign coach.

Hired by Santos in September last year, to replace Fernando Diniz, Carille helped the team in the fight against relegation in the Brazilian Championship and, therefore, won a vote of confidence for this season. But he hasn’t been able to get the team going so far. In all, Carille led Santos in 27 matches, with nine wins, 10 draws and eight defeats (45.6% of the points. Now, the board is going to the market in search of a replacement.