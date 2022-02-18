Family education beyond formal education – 02/17/2022 – Claudia Costin

In a recently released book, “How to Educate Families for Future Challengers”, Rafael Parente and Caio Dib address relevant topics in the post-pandemic scenario that should draw the attention of families, not just schools. After all, education of children and young people is a shared responsibility between school institutions and homes. But they go even further by including the adults themselves among the people to be educated, in a vision of lifelong learning.

The interesting thing about the book is that, using technology and “QR codes”, the small work, in a language intended for a less academic audience, goes beyond its physical limits and includes interesting interviews with researchers, students and professors who explored the topics covered. It also includes practical recommendations, without, however, becoming a self-help publication.

Family education, in fact, rescues the idea that learning is not limited to the time and space of formal education. It begins in early childhood and progresses in the strengthening of affective bonds, in shared leisure and meals, in solidarity in difficult times and in the narratives of the elders’ experiences. We learn by listening to how problems were solved and in conversations by understanding that different people can have different perspectives and opinions without having to attack each other.

But it’s not just parents who teach. Children and young people bring information they have learned in class, in readings or in exchanges with peers that can enrich the dialogue. It is precisely in these intergenerational contacts, often in the form of questions, that many adults continue their learning journey.

The pandemic has brought us, especially those of us who have been confined to teleworking and had to organize a learning environment for their children, a longer time of family relationship. It was a tense period, full of frustrations and suffering, but also of learning from each other and from what was being experienced, evidently in non-dysfunctional families.

In this sense, we end up preparing at this stage for the challenges that the world has in store for us, related to possible new pandemics, greater volatility, the need for cooperation between countries, scientific and historical denialism and accelerated automation, replacing jobs. But the biggest lessons learned by some families during the period were precisely how to build non-aggressive communication and be resilient in times of great tension.

And that should help us a lot in the future, after all, we have a country to rebuild!