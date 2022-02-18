Father moves by publishing image of son who took his own life after being bullied

A tragic and extremely emotional case that took place in Tooele County (USA) went viral around the world after a couple exposed the terrible loss of their youngest son who was being bullied.

Drayke Hardman was a 12-year-old boy who had been dealing with school problems for about a year. Death was recorded on Thursday morning (10).

According to the family, he ran away from basketball class, which he was completely in love with, on the last day (09) and attempted suicide.

Despite his failure at the time, he was rushed to the hospital, and the next morning he couldn’t make it.

The sister, 16, also told how it was to find the little one completely weakened, very close to death.

Relatives reported that in the last week, the little boy had arrived with black eyes after being assaulted at school and, on several occasions, the parents went to the institution, but nothing was done to protect the boy.

Now, after the tragedy, they turned to social media to tell the case and advise on the severity of bullying, even creating a hashtag: #doitfordrayke.

“My heart is broken, I don’t know how to fix it, or if I ever will, but I will spend every minute teaching kindness in memory of my favorite person.”

“His purpose here was to teach kindness, show love and he absolutely did, he took anyone as a friend so they would have a . Once you were in Drayke’s tribe, you were there forever.”

He also stressed that he did not see an alternative to relieve the pain of the little boy.

“My beautiful boy was fighting a battle that not even I could save him from. It’s real, it’s silent, and there’s absolutely nothing you can do as a parent to take that deep pain away.”

Family members received several messages of support after the publication, including from the basketball team. Utah Jazz, who knew about Drayke’s crowd before the premature departure.

The player Donovan Mitchellthe team’s point guard, retweeted and said he was praying for the American family.