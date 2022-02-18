Federal Police launch operation against fraud in obtaining INSS benefit – Acorda Cidade

Published on 02/16/2022 08:01.

420 fraudulently obtained benefits were found, which generated a loss of about R$ 60 million (amounts already withdrawn) to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

On the morning of this Wednesday (16), the Federal Police launched Operation Errantes, aiming to dismantle a criminal organization (Orcrim) specialized in the practice of various frauds against Social Security, in particular the creation of fictitious people to obtain improper benefits. of Continuing Provision (BPC). The BPC is a benefit in the amount of one minimum wage, paid by the INSS to people over 65 and/or disabled.

Since the early hours of the morning, more than 150 federal police officers, including members of the Command

of Tactical Operations (COT) and the Aviation Command (CAV) of the PF, with the help of the

Social Security and Labor Intelligence (NUINT), serve 24 preventive arrest warrants and

another 32 search warrants in the cities of Petrolina/PE, Tabira/PE and Filadélfia/BA.

The criminal scheme investigated:

The devices used by the criminal group to deceive the social security system were varied and,

in most cases, they aimed to guarantee the payment of Continuing Provision Benefits

(BPC) to fictitious people, in this case, elderly people existing only in documents.

Orcrim acted, essentially, in the following ways:

1st) Encouraging the elderly in the sense of being willing to appear as people who, in theory, could

be entitled to benefits;

2nd) Providing false identity documents for these seniors (the seniors’ photos were

pasted into such documents);

3rd) Instructing the administrative processes of granting benefits with the documents

counterfeit;

4) Guiding the elderly to go to banks to withdraw benefits;

The researchers found that a single elderly woman recruited by ORCRIM used 31

false identity documents and, based on them, received 31 Continuing Benefit Benefits.

It was found that the money from the benefits fraudulently received was “laundered” from

various ways:

– Loan sharking;

– Transactions in bank accounts held by third parties;

– Acquisition of goods on behalf of intermediaries (“oranges”);

– Use of “dirty” money in economic activities (agribusiness as well as rent,

sale and exchange of movable and immovable property);

offenses under investigation

Those involved are being investigated for allegedly committing crimes of

Majorado embezzlement (art. 171, §3), Use of False Document (art. 304), Ideological Misrepresentation

(art.299) of the Penal Code, as well as, “Agiotagem”, (art. 4 of Law No. 1.521/51) and Money Laundering

Capitals (art. 1 of Law No. 9,613/98). If convicted, the sentences can reach 28 years of

seclusion.

Operation name – “Errantes” is an allusion to people who do not have a fixed residence, who live

like nomads