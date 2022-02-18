Ferran Torres, from Barcelona, ​​plays for the Europa League in a shirt without the club’s shield; see photos | europe league

Ferran Torres scored Barcelona’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Napoli, in the Europa League, this Thursday, but drew more attention for a curious detail: he played the match with a shirt that did not have the club’s crest or the symbol of the sports supplier.
Ferrán Torres plays in a shirt without the Barcelona crest and without the Nike logo, the sports supplier — Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea
The detail was noticed precisely in the photos after the striker scored, from a penalty, the equalizing goal in the second half. In the celebration, the difference between Ferran’s shirt and his teammates is noticeable.
In photos before the goal, it is possible to see Ferran’s kit complete, with the two symbols still on the shirt.
According to the newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”, the problem occurred on the return to the second half. During the initial leg, Ferran wore a regular shirt. After the break, he was in the uniform without the symbols. Generally, players receive one pair of shirts per match.
Barcelona have yet to comment on the episode.
Ferran Torres celebrates goal; Pedri’s shirt has a Barcelona crest — Photo: Reuters
Ferrán Torres celebrates Barcelona’s equalizer with Napoli — Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea
At another point in the game, Ferran Torres appears in full uniform — Photo: EFE
Ferran Torres, still wearing the uniform with the Barcelona crest — Photo: EFE