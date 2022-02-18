Fiesp’s new president says the institution will be non-partisan and criticizes Bolsonaro

The new president of Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp)Josué Gomes da Silva, said this Thursday, 17th, that the entity will remain non-partisan in relation to the elections. According to him, even because of the role it plays, the entity has to talk to all government officials, but will not take “positions that are more typical of political parties.”

Despite this position, he made harsh criticisms of the government Jair Bolsonaro, at a breakfast with journalists. He said that the history books will tell that the Bolsonaro government was the one that attacked the institutions the most. “It attacked Congress, the judiciary and even you, the press,” he said. But he also said he hopes that, if he is reelected, the current president will act differently.

“Regardless of who wins the election, Brazil will not end,” said the executive. For him, it is necessary to stop asking in Brazil about who will win the election, because this is an answer that has to be given by popular sovereignty. “Fiesp will help whatever the government,” he added.

Asked about a possible election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – whose vice-president was Josué’s father, the businessman José Alencar, now deceased -, the president of Fiesp stated that he had no preference and that he was never close to the Lula government. “I used to go to Brasília as a businessman. Dad took care of politics and I took care of the family business. Our business is private.” Gomes considered that the Lula government had mistakes and successes, but assessed that there were more successes than mistakes, since the former president left the government with 83% of approval.

Repealing labor reform would be a ‘setback’

After the meeting, Josué Gomes said in a conversation with the Estadão that the repeal of the labor reform approved in Michel Temer’s government would be a setback. The executive, however, considers the discussion to improve the reform legitimate. PT leaders and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have made recent statements in favor of reviewing or revoking labor changes.

“If it’s to end the reform that took place, I think it’s a setback. If it’s to improve the reform, it will be necessary, sooner or later. The reform that was carried out has made very important advances. Perhaps the greatest of them is the negotiated prevailing over the legislated”, said Josué to the Estadão. “What is inconceivable is what we had in the past, of a CLT that was in force for 70 years, around. The world has evolved. We need to understand that the evolution, due to technology, is so fast that it is necessary to be reforming the legislation to contemplate new forms of work. For example, those who work on apps, who deliver or drive cars. That, somehow, has to be contemplated.”

The businessman maintains a dialogue with the former president and is usually among those listed for a possible new government of the PT, leader in polls of voting intentions. In December of last year, before taking over Fiesp, Josué left the PL. It was a gesture to reinforce the commitment to the business entity. “I will not be close to any government, but I will not refuse to discuss with any government”, said the president of Fiesp.

no reelection

The executive also said during breakfast with journalists that the goals established by his management at the entity are for only four years, since he does not intend to try a new term. “I will not run for election,” he said.

Always taking great care not to express opinions and judgments about his predecessor, Paulo Skaf, who presided over Fiesp for 17 years, Gomes even said he was in favor of shorter terms, of two years, for example, with reelection for another two years.

The businessman also spoke of his concerns with social and environmental issues and, from the point of view of the economy, with the low growth of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and the loss of dynamism of the manufacturing industry, mainly due to the country’s tax structure. According to him, the low growth of the Brazilian economy is closely related to the loss of dynamism of the industry, especially that of transformation, in the last four decades.

“Over the past four decades, the industry lost three”, lamented the president of Fiesp, for whom the sector, which employs quality labor and with an average salary higher than that of other segments, has the obligation to help reverse the social crisis that befalls the country.

“My office is close by (from Fiesp). I leave my car there and come on foot and see families living on the street in the richest city in the richest state, right on Avenida Paulista. We cannot think that this is normal”, he said, adding that one of the goals of the four years of his administration is to lead the industry to invest in education and the generation of jobs with good salaries for people.

Gomes also said that the loss of dynamism in the industry is closely linked to the country’s tax structure, which he saw in the sector easy to tax. He said that the tax rate levied on the industry is 27% and that Fiesp will support and work for the approval of a tax reform.

The businessman also said that Brazil and its governments need to understand that tax cuts do not mean that there will be a loss of revenue. He paraphrased the American economist Arthur Laffer, who said that the institution of zero tax rates generates zero revenue and that 100% tax rates also generate zero revenue as people fail to pay their taxes.

“Reducing taxes for industry does not imply raising taxes for other sectors of the economy. But we have to untie the Gordian knot of our tax structure”, pondered Josué.

On the other hand, according to him, the moment for the industry has arrived and the whole world is debating the role of the sector in economic growth. And Brazil, according to Josué, has to debate the “reindustrialization” of the country.