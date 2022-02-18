Find out which are the 7 foods that cause damage to bones

Food directly influences the health of the entire human body, including muscles and bones. Consumption of nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D, for example, significantly improves skeletal composition. This avoids problematic health situations and even better prepares the body for the elderly.

In the same way that there are nutrients and foods capable of doing very good for the bones, there are also those with the opposite effect. People who already have some pathology, such as osteoporosis, for example, should be aware.

7 foods that harm bone health

In view of the picture presented above, it is important to keep in mind which foods should be avoided by people with different osteopathies. If there are genetic cases of bone disease in your family, it is also worth avoiding excess of these foods.

1 – Red meat

Although it is widely consumed, excess red meat can decrease bone density. The tip is to consume small amounts (between 100 and 170 grams) only twice a week.

2 – Raw spinach

Spinach contains a huge amount of calcium, so its presence here must be strange. However, the restriction is given to the raw leaf of the vegetable. A tip is to consume spinach with cheese to balance calcium absorption.

3 – Raw vegetable

Several raw vegetables can interfere with the proper absorption of minerals by the body. Therefore, always prefer cooked products.

4 – Alcohol

Too much alcohol can damage the heart, stomach, intestines, brain and even bones. High consumption of alcoholic beverages can lead a young person up to 30 years old to have the bone capacity of a much older adult.

5 – Caffeine

Especially in women after menopause, large amounts of coffee tend to weaken bones. Overall, caffeine is an enemy of calcium.

6 – Soft drinks

Several studies have already linked the consumption of soft drinks with bone loss. One study even evaluated 73,000 women after menopause, and the more carbonated drinks they drank, the greater the chances of hip fractures.

7 – Salt

Salt is another item that must be formed throughout life. Excess sodium causes a variety of problems, including those that affect the bones.