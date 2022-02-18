Find out which foods make anxiety and depression worse

The human mind is commanded by the brain, which in turn relies on the support of a healthy organism to function well. So, having good health, the better the performance of your thoughts and emotions will be.

See too: You won’t believe the benefits of this fruit juice that you have at home

The opposite is also true, and poor diet considerably harms a person’s well-being. Therefore, a healthy and nutritious diet is one of the fronts to combat evils such as depression, for example.

It is not news that food directly influences human stress levels. However, it goes further, a good diet can generate joy and a sense of well-being. Of course, the treatment of depression is much more complex and requires multidisciplinary attention, especially from psychologists and psychiatrists. However, meals can be a good boost to get rid of problems.

What to Avoid to Improve Your Mind

In short, it is necessary to avoid the intake of trans fats, foods rich in sugar, sugary drinks and industrialized products. Excess saturated fat is also harmful to the proper functioning of the central nervous system.

On the other hand, the foods that should be emphasized are those that are organic. Give more emphasis to lean meats, fruits, vegetables and in natura foods. Always prefer home-made preparations with natural ingredients.

Excess harmful elements increase cytokine production

Excess trans fats and processed foods increase the production of cytokines, that is, pro-inflammatory substances. They cause malfunctioning of neurons and emphatically harm the organism as a whole.

The big problem lies in the increase in the supply of processed foods. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), these foods are responsible for 18.4% of the daily calories ingested. In other words, almost 20% of the daily diet is made up of low quality food nutritious and harmful to the proper functioning of the mind.

Changing this reality in your daily life can be the first step to putting anxiety and depression aside. Performing physical activities often and consuming good content also helps a lot at this time.