Find out which foods make your skin more beautiful and healthy.

To have younger, firmer and more beautiful skin, just focus on the right diet. Give preference to natural foods, rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins and fibers. We separate several tips for you not to neglect your health and have surprisingly beautiful skin.

Collaborate with your gut

Ingesting foods that are sources of fiber combined with good hydration, collaborates for intestinal transit, consequently, helps in the proper functioning of the intestine.

In the intestine there are thousands of bacteria that act in digestion, contributing to the good absorption of nutrients, which ultimately help to prevent diseases and keep the body healthy.

antioxidant foods

Investing in antioxidant foods is important to fight free radicals responsible for blemishes and premature skin aging, among other problems.

Consumption of foods with a good dose of vitamins A, C and E, lycopene, beta-carotene, bioflavonoids and omega 3, help to neutralize the action of free radicals, contributing to skin health.

Avoid processed foods

They are great enemies of health, due to the high concentrations of dyes, preservatives, sodium among others. Contribute to the emergence of inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

Exclude cigarette consumption

Cigarettes have thousands of toxic substances, in addition to nicotine, which is an addictive substance. Its consumption is highly harmful to the health of the skin, not to mention the risks of serious diseases.

Vegan Diet X Ketogenic Diet and the reflexes on skin health

The vegan diet completely excludes the consumption of proteins of animal origin, while in the ketogenic diet there is a prevalence of foods that are sources of fat and protein.

In both, it is important to pay attention to the amount of nutrients, as they influence skin health. Therefore, it is important to take special care with food, try to have a healthier life, practice physical activities and drink a lot of water. Remember that beautiful and healthy skin is a reflection of a well-nourished and hydrated body.