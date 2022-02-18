Find out why Bolsonaro took a photo next to Putin in Russia







President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro accompanied by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladmir Putin during a statement to the Press Photo: Photo: Alan Santos/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro had the “privilege” of sitting next to Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the Russian ruler this Wednesday, 16th. that the same Putin spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz a few days earlier. Unlike the “distant” – literally – treatment given to European leaders, Putin even shook hands with the Brazilian Chief Executive. This behavior, however, was motivated less by diplomatic and more by health issues.

Unlike European rulers, Bolsonaro agreed to follow the health protocol adopted for all visitors to the Russian government headquarters: he underwent an RT-PCR exam, for the detection of covid-19, with the medical team of Putin’s own government. . By Kremlin rules, tests are daily and cannot be of another nationality.

Macron, for his part, refused to take a Russian test when he arrived to meet Putin this week. Instead, he took a French exam, but the alternative was not enough to convince the local authorities. According to sources in the French president’s entourage heard by Reuters, Macron wanted to prevent Russia from taking possession of his genetic material.

As a result, the French head of state was kept at arm’s length from the Russian leader during the lengthy talks they had about the Ukraine crisis. They were photographed at opposite ends of a table measuring approximately five meters, which sparked satirical comments on social media and caught the attention of the world press.

The same happened to Scholz, who also avoided taking an RT-PCR exam from Russia. In both cases, there was no handshake. Bolsonaro was able to greet Putin, and the gesture was registered.

The Brazilian president, who says he has not been vaccinated against covid, has already had to do coronavirus detection tests on other occasions. To attend the inauguration of Minister André Mendonça at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), for example, the representative had to present a negative result for the disease, following the Court’s protocols.