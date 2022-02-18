five scooters priced from R$10,000

Little by little, the electric motorcycles begin to appear in the number of license plates. mainly scooters. THE volts, for example, is about to open a factory in the Manaus Free Trade Zone. And it starts 2022 in the ”top 10” of brands, having as protagonists the EV1 entry scooter and the street EVS. The same happens with the Shineraywhich sells traditional combustion models, but which is rapidly migrating to the electric segment.

In this way, while the giants Honda and Yamaha don’t release models, smaller brands come forward with affordable products that are starting to gain popularity. Thus, the electric scooter niche is attracting interest from Brazilians. To get an idea, the segment represented around 33% of motorcycle sales in 2021.

Check out five electric scooters starting at R$10,000

Shineray SE3: BRL 10,990

Disclosure / Shineray

THE SE3 gives Shineray It is one of the cheapest scooters available in the Brazilian market. However, unlike models with lithium-ion batteries, it comes with a lead-acid battery. In this version, it has a power of 2,000 and a maximum speed of 50 km/h.

With a total capacity of 72V, the 32Ah battery is fully charged in about 8 to 10 hours from standard outlets (110V and 220V). With a full charge, the range is 80 km. There are disc brakes.

In appearance, the Shineray SE3 scooter it’s modern, but doesn’t show great detail. However, despite being simpler, it has LED headlights and digital display with odometer and speedometer. The model weighs 123 kg and has a load capacity of 160 kg.

Shineray SE1: BRL 13,990

Shineray/Disclosure

Another version worth mentioning of the Chinese brand is the SE1. With prices starting at R$13,990, the scooter comes with the same brushless inductive motor on the rear wheel, which generates up to 2,000W of power. According to the manufacturer, the maximum speed is 50 km/h.

With a guarantee of 60 km of autonomy, this version has a lithium battery that has a total capacity of 72V. Therefore, charging takes about 6 to 8 hours to complete and can be done in common 110 and 220 volt outlets.

The SE1 weighs 86 kg and has a load capacity (including pilot, passenger and luggage) of 233 kg. In addition, the scooter has LED headlights with ”X”-shaped daytime running lights, rear suspension and a digital dashboard. Also, it is worth mentioning that shipping is increased depending on the region.

Voltz EV1 Sport: BRL 14,990

Disclosure/Voltz

THE EV1 Sportwhich arrived in Brazil in early 2021, was the first model of volts in national territory. The scooter, made in Recife (PE), has a maximum power of 4,500 W and allows it to reach a speed of 75 km/h, with an acceleration from 0 to 60 km in 12 seconds.

Regarding autonomy, the model has a maximum of 180 km with two batteries. However, if the driver opts for just one battery, that number drops to 100 km. Both are lithium and removable. According to the brand, each weighs about 13 kg and can be fully charged after 5 hours, connected to a common 110V or 220V outlet.

In the package, the EV1 comes along with a USB input, bluetooth connection, face key and smartphone pairing. The structure has a full LED optical set and a digital display that allows the driver to view information such as speed, battery capacity, mileage, among others.

Also, it is important to say that this scooter has three riding modes. The first is considered more economical, limiting the average speed to 35 km/h. Mode 2 runs at 55 km/h, and mode 3 at 75 km/h. The average cost of this motorcycle starts at R$ 14,990. However, if the driver opts for two batteries, there is an increase of R$ 3,800.

Muuv Chooper SE: BRL 17,493

Muuv/Disclosure

THE muuv is another brand of distribution and development of electric models that recently arrived in the Brazilian market. And one of the models that may interest people who want a motorcycle for everyday life is the chopper SE. In total, it has a maximum speed of 50 km/h with a battery that yields 2,000W of power. The battery in this case has a range of only 40 km, but it can also be charged at home.

In addition to the nice retro look, the bike has a single seat, high handlebars, LED headlight and disc brakes on both wheels. Regarding technology, there is a cell phone charger, security alarm and bluetooth connection.

The maximum capacity of this scooter is 120 kg and the 20AH battery is removable. The price starts from R$ 17,500, however, it can vary according to the available customizations.

Super Punch CUX: BRL 24,990

Disclosure / Super Punch

With a very urban proposal, the CUX model of Super Punch It is equipped with a removable 2788 W battery from Bosch. With a total capacity of 48V, the battery allows reaching a maximum speed of 55 km/h. Furthermore, this scooter is integrated with a disc brake system and a hydraulic suspension.

According to the manufacturer’s information, the range of the CUX can reach 70 km. A full charge takes an average of 7 hours and, like the other models, it can also be charged from conventional outlets.

In addition, the scooter has an LCD display that presents information such as speed, autonomy, temperature and time to the driver. One of the highlights is the remote lock command, which is part of the anti-theft system with the presence of an alarm. Finally, the brand claims that the model comes with an external controller that dissipates heat. In other words, more energy and less consumption.

