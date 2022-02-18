Foldable cell phone market expected to grow 53% by 2024, says survey | Cell

The foldable cell phone segment is expected to grow 53% between 2021 and 2024. According to an estimate made by Canalys, a company specializing in market analysis in the field of technology and mobile telephony, the sale of smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 should surpass the mark of 30 million units in the period.

The main responsible for the significant increase in global shipments has been Samsung, which sold more than 8.9 million devices in this segment in 2021. The report indicates that the sector grew 148% from 2019 to date, while the cellphone market as a all advanced only 7% in the same period.

According to Runar Bjørhovde, a research analyst at Canalys, a major motivator for the increase in sales of foldable cell phones may be the demand for large-screen devices during the pandemic, when a relevant portion of the world’s population began to work and study from home. , remotely.

Foldable phones are also on a mission to attract more consumers to Android models, which are losing ground to Apple’s iPhone, according to analyst Toby Zhu, also at Canalys. “Android makers are under great pressure in the premium segment, as smartphone shipments worth more than $800 [cerca de R$ 4.130] are 18% below their 2019 level, while iOS shipments are up 68%,” Zhu wrote in a report.

Speaking of iPhone, Apple should also enter the foldable fight in 2023. If speculations are confirmed, the model should come with a folding OLED screen with 8 inches in size and Quad HD+ resolution.

Currently, the foldable segment is dominated by Samsung and Huawei. Google admits to launching a model along these lines, according to the technology portal CNET.