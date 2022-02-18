For specialist, it is necessary to stop doubting the effectiveness of vaccines

posted on 02/17/2022 16:14 / updated on 02/17/2022 17:43



The professor of collective health, from the University of Brasília (UnB) in Ceilândia, Carla Pintas spoke to the CB.Power, this Thursday, about the importance of complying with the entire vaccine cycle against covid-19. The program is a partnership between the Brazilian Mail and TV Brasilia. In an interview conducted by journalist Carmen Souza, the specialist highlighted that the population needs to adhere more effectively to vaccination and that, unfortunately, many people did not attend the health posts for the second dose and the application of the booster and extra dose.

“We have important numbers of patients who are intubated inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), who do not have their complete vaccination schedule or who have not even taken the vaccine”, he says. In her view, one of the major factors that discourage people from supplementing doses is the relaxation and trivialization of the population in relation to the pandemic. As a health worker, your position within UnB on the charge in relation to vaccines is that to circulate in the corridors, it is necessary that everyone has their vaccination schedule up to date.

In a collegiate decision, the university adopted the restrictive measures and continues with this posture. “It is past time to discuss the vaccine and (to stop) thinking that it is not effective”, he emphasizes. But, even without the obligation, she reinforces that continuing to talk to teachers and students to raise awareness is a task to be done daily, since each institution follows its guidelines.

A discussion always on the agenda is about the immunization of children in the school environment. For the teacher, this is a viable alternative, and can be well elaborated by the Health Department together with schools. Despite parental consent being a likely impediment, she says that the movement, being done in a healthy and appropriate way, can, yes, be a good possibility. With an average of 30%, the demand of children for immunizations is below expectations. She points out that collective calls, which usually have a relevant impact on the growth of membership, are an option to try to remedy this scenario.

The outbreak of the new wave in the capital reduced the search for primary care in the Basic Health Units. Due to covid-19 and a high demand for contamination, many activities carried out within the places were no longer carried out. Monitoring of hypertensive and diabetic patients, monitoring of pregnant women, are some examples cited by the teacher, as many users who left the UBSs, to avoid contagion.

She highlighted the alert situation, in 12 regions of the DF, in relation to cases of dengue. In times of a pandemic, warns the teacher, the situation can get worse. According to the teacher, the population cannot fail to forget the necessary care. She reinforced the importance of keeping vacant lots clean, removing stagnant water in reservoirs, as a way to fight dengue.

