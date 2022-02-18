Forgotten money: banks will have up to 12 business days to pay the funds via PIX after the request | Economy

Brazilians or companies with “forgotten” money in banks will receive the funds due within 12 business days after the request, if the return is made via PIX, according to the Central Bank (BC).

To receive the amount through PIX, it is necessary to inform the SVR (Systems of Receivables) one of the registered keys and some personal data in case the bank needs to get in touch.

If the bank does not offer the possibility of receiving the funds through PIX, the BC will provide the institution’s e-mail and telephone number so that the contact can be made and the bank can make the payment to the customer.

Return requests can be made from the 7th of March, depending on the customer’s date of birth:

How to make the query and ask for the ransom

Visit the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

According to the Central Bank, customers need the CPF, in the case of individuals, and the CNPJ, in the case of companies, to check the existence of resources for withdrawal .

. The page will inform a date for check the values ​​and request the withdrawal – write down this date

– On the informed date, return to the page https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/

Use your gov.br login to access the system (click here to see how to register)

After access, check the value and request the transfer

When making this first inquiry, the bank customer receives a date and period to consult the amounts and request the redemption of the existing balance. The dates are scheduled according to the person’s year of birth or the company’s creation.

BC will release queries to a new batch in May

Anyone who does not find amounts receivable at this stage may have resources in the next stages.

On May 2, consultations for a new phase will open. It is to this second step that the message that appears to many clients that access the system refers (see the image below).

The BC estimates the total amount to be returned to customers in 2022 at R$8 billion.