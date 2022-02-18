From Toro to the New Maverick: Why Pickups Seek Out SUV Customers – 2/17/2022

The pickup trucks are looking to take away, or at least reduce, the role of SUVs in the domestic market. They have gained cutting-edge technology, comfort and driving excitement not only off-road, they are doing well on asphalt as well.

This urban use of dump trucks has matured with the evolution and success of Fiat Toro. The arrival of the refined Ford Maverick reinforces the appeal of the mid-compact segment, which will very soon have a renewed and turbocharged Renault Oroch.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

These launches should not keep Fiat awake at night. A pickup that sold 70,000 units in 2021 will not see rivals in the rearview mirror that are unlikely to have such a large volume of production and sales.

Ford has a beautiful product in its hands with Maverick, but the model imported from Mexico in a single version is R$25,000 more expensive than the most expensive of the Toros, the Ultra. And it still loses in equipment – even understanding that Ford positions its pickup on a slightly higher level compared to the Fiat model.

And it is worth noting that Ford’s “pick-up truck” DNA adds value. Maverick’s mechanical set is brave, strong, good, with the 2.0 Ecoboost engine with 253 hp and 38.7 kgfm of torque and AT8 box. As a comparison, the Ultra has the 2.0 turbodiesel with 170 hp and 35.7 kgfm with AT9 gearbox. Both are 4×4, but the Ford is better prepared for off-road (without the mud rebellion), including the terrain selector.

In these settings, Ford highlights a top speed of up to 175 km/h (electronically limited) and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds. In addition, resuming from 80 km/h to 120 km/h can be done in just 5.9 seconds. It’s not even worth comparing with the same numbers from Toro.

In terms of size, the Maverick is 5,073 meters long (about 15 cm longer than the Toro); 2,134 meters in total width; 1,733 meters high and 3,076 wheelbases. The bucket has the capacity to load up to 943 liters.

If the numbers are too much at Maverick, inside the cabin there is a lot missing. Connection between mobile and multimedia only with cable, which is also necessary to charge the device. I didn’t like the lack.

At Toro, it’s all wireless and onboard internet reigns supreme. Forget ACC and even the parking sensor (optional, almost free in stores), the Lariat FX4 version that comes to Brazil doesn’t have it. Outside, Ford offers more complete models of its pickup, maybe one day they’ll paint it here. Or a next updated version, just like it does with Mustang evolutions.

Maverick’s appeal will be exclusivity and charm, lots of charm. It’s the most beautiful. Seeing the truck in person is another story and you’ll understand when you get the chance. The low waistline, the muscular look of the bodywork and the square without being boring make the Maverick irresistible.

And driving is just as, if not more, pleasurable than looking at Maverick. Comfort and driving position that only Ford knows how to do. It’s not luxury, it’s engineering. The engine is left over (and drinks) if you step on it with gusto. But the all-wheel drive makes the truck stick to the ground, giving a safe driving feeling, even in the tightest corners. I also have to say that I found the grip better compared to the Bronco SUV, which will have the same engine calibration soon. The pickup has 13 hp more.

Maverick is a show. Too bad Ford charged dearly for the ticket (just as the entire market is salty) and with that leaves the show for a reduced audience. If you don’t need the half-price, be sure to try this pickup. Then tell me what you think of her.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.

* Bruno Vasconcelos contributed to the column