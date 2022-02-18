‘Full support’: Maduro announces cooperation with Russia in conflict with Ukraine

Venezuelan President Reinforced Partnership Between Countries Against ‘Threats from NATO and the Western World’

EFE/EPA/Miraflores Press Nicolás Maduro announces “total support” for Russia in the conflict with Ukraine



the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Madurosaid this Wednesday, 16th, that the country supports the Russia in the conflict against Ukraine and the United States. The president received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, and stressed that the former Soviet republic “has the full support of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the struggle it is having to dispel the threats of NATO and the Western world. The President (Vladimir) Putin He knows he can count on the Bolivarian and revolutionary people of Venezuela and on us as a government.” The Russian representative claimed that Venezuela is a “strategic” partner in Latin America “and in the world in general”. “We highly value the character of the allies, our coordination in the international community and the dialogue of trust at the political level in the situation of increasing instability and cooperation between our countries is more important than ever”, argued Borisov.